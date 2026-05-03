Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

Two adults have died following a suspicious explosion at a residential property on Sterncourt Road in Bristol on Sunday, 3 May. Avon & Somerset Police declared a major incident as emergency services responded to the scene shortly after 6.30am.

Major Incident Declared

The explosion, treated as suspicious, prompted a police cordon and a swift emergency response. Authorities have not ruled out any causes but confirmed the situation is not linked to terrorism following a recent change in the UK threat level.

Families Informed

Police have informed the families of the deceased and are continuing enquiries. They stated at this stage, they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Evacuations Underway

Residents within the police cordon have been evacuated to a temporary rest centre as a precaution. There is no significant damage reported to nearby properties.

Related Enquiries In Speedwell

Officers are also investigating a property in Speedwell linked to the incident as part of their ongoing enquiries. The public has been urged to avoid the area and refrain from speculation while emergency services continue their work.