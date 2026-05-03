Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EXPLOSION PROBE Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

Two adults have died following a suspicious explosion at a residential property on Sterncourt Road in Bristol on Sunday, 3 May. Avon & Somerset Police declared a major incident as emergency services responded to the scene shortly after 6.30am.

Major Incident Declared

The explosion, treated as suspicious, prompted a police cordon and a swift emergency response. Authorities have not ruled out any causes but confirmed the situation is not linked to terrorism following a recent change in the UK threat level.

Families Informed

Police have informed the families of the deceased and are continuing enquiries. They stated at this stage, they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Evacuations Underway

Residents within the police cordon have been evacuated to a temporary rest centre as a precaution. There is no significant damage reported to nearby properties.

Related Enquiries In Speedwell

Officers are also investigating a property in Speedwell linked to the incident as part of their ongoing enquiries. The public has been urged to avoid the area and refrain from speculation while emergency services continue their work.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Courts

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Held After Suspicious Bag Sparks Evacuation at Birmingham Utilita Arena

SECURITY ALERT Man Held After Suspicious Bag Sparks Evacuation at Birmingham Utilita Arena

Breaking News, UK News
Northamptonshire Police Seek Suspects Over £540 Unpaid Miller & Carter Bill Kettering

GRUB AND DASH Northamptonshire Police Seek Suspects Over £540 Unpaid Miller & Carter Bill Kettering

UK News
Spirit Airlines to Halt Flights At 3am Amid Collapse Fears and Booking Confusion

AIRLINE COLLAPSE Spirit Airlines to Halt Flights At 3am Amid Collapse Fears and Booking Confusion

Breaking News, UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed 20 Years Over Fatal Southend Crash

HIGH SPEED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed 20 Years Over Fatal Southend Crash

UK News
Merseyside Fire Crews Extinguish Electrical Fire at Liverpool Cathedral

FIRE ALERT Merseyside Fire Crews Extinguish Electrical Fire at Liverpool Cathedral

UK News
Vauxhall Bridge Shut Over Police Incident Involving Knife

KNIFE RAMPAGE Vauxhall Bridge Shut Over Police Incident Involving Knife near MI6 Building

Breaking News, UK News
Oxford Man Jailed for 2014 City Centre Rape After Police Hunt

MIGRANT CRISIS Oxford Man Jailed for 2014 City Centre Rape After Police Hunt

UK News
Manchester Man Jailed for Child Abuse Images and Online Grooming

HORRIFIC IMAGES Manchester Man Jailed for Child Abuse Images and Online Grooming

UK News
Asad Hussain Found Guilty of Stalking and Assault in Cheshire

FAKE TINDER STALKER Asad Hussain Found Guilty of Stalking and Assault in Cheshire

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

SICKENING ABUSE Norwich Therapist Faces Jail for Two-Hour Sexual Assault

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Brothers Jailed Over Fatal Walsall Stabbing of Mohammed Khan

KNIFE SENTANCE Brothers Jailed Over Fatal Walsall Stabbing of Mohammed Khan

UK News
Brothers Jailed Over Fatal Walsall Stabbing of Mohammed Khan

Brothers Jailed Over Fatal Walsall Stabbing of Mohammed Khan

UK News
Four Jailed for Cocaine and Ketamine Supply in West Cumbria

DRUG SENTANCES Four Jailed for Cocaine and Ketamine Supply in West Cumbria

UK News
Four Jailed for Cocaine and Ketamine Supply in West Cumbria

Four Jailed for Cocaine and Ketamine Supply in West Cumbria

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Lisa Mare in Gillingham

FIND LISA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Lisa Mare in Gillingham

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Lisa Mare in Gillingham

Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Lisa Mare in Gillingham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

PUBLIC OUTRAGE Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

UK News
Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

UK News
Woman Hurt in Armed Robbery Attempt at Brighton Convenience Store

SHOP AMBUSH Woman Hurt in Armed Robbery Attempt at Brighton Convenience Store

UK News
Woman Hurt in Armed Robbery Attempt at Brighton Convenience Store

Woman Hurt in Armed Robbery Attempt at Brighton Convenience Store

UK News
Woman Jailed for £24,000 Theft in Birmingham Distraction Burglary

BURGLARY BUST Woman Jailed for £24,000 Theft in Birmingham Distraction Burglary

UK News
Woman Jailed for £24,000 Theft in Birmingham Distraction Burglary

Woman Jailed for £24,000 Theft in Birmingham Distraction Burglary

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

EXPLOSION PROBE Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

UK News
Met Police Officers Misused Personal Phones for Evidence Photos East London

PHONE MISUSE Met Police Officers Misused Personal Phones for Evidence Photos East London

UK News
Met Police Officers Misused Personal Phones for Evidence Photos East London

Met Police Officers Misused Personal Phones for Evidence Photos East London

UK News
Women Attacked During Nigeria Festival Sparks Global Outrage

FESTIVAL ASSAULT Women Attacked During Nigeria Festival Sparks Global Outrage

UK News
Women Attacked During Nigeria Festival Sparks Global Outrage

Women Attacked During Nigeria Festival Sparks Global Outrage

UK News
Watch Live