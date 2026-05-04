Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

Gloucestershire Police have confirmed that a body was discovered on Old Gloucester Road during the search for 62-year-old Andrew, who had been reported missing from the Staverton area of Cheltenham last week. The discovery was made on Sunday, 3 May, as emergency services and volunteers worked to locate him.

Search Efforts Detailed

Officers and the Severn Area Rescue Association had been actively searching for Andrew following reports of his disappearance. The community also played a vital role by sharing the police appeal and providing potential sightings or information to assist the investigation.

Family Informed And Investigation Update

Andrew’s family has been notified of the discovery. Police have stated that his death is not currently being treated as suspicious. Authorities are preparing a file for the coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Community Response

Officials have expressed their gratitude towards everyone involved in the search efforts, including emergency responders and members of the public who shared the appeal or contributed information.