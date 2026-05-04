Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

Gloucestershire Police have confirmed that a body was discovered on Old Gloucester Road during the search for 62-year-old Andrew, who had been reported missing from the Staverton area of Cheltenham last week. The discovery was made on Sunday, 3 May, as emergency services and volunteers worked to locate him.

Search Efforts Detailed

Officers and the Severn Area Rescue Association had been actively searching for Andrew following reports of his disappearance. The community also played a vital role by sharing the police appeal and providing potential sightings or information to assist the investigation.

Family Informed And Investigation Update

Andrew’s family has been notified of the discovery. Police have stated that his death is not currently being treated as suspicious. Authorities are preparing a file for the coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Community Response

Officials have expressed their gratitude towards everyone involved in the search efforts, including emergency responders and members of the public who shared the appeal or contributed information.

“Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this time,” Gloucestershire Police said in a statement.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Found with Serious Head Injury in Woosehill Sparks Police Probe

POLICE PROBE Man Found with Serious Head Injury in Woosehill Sparks Police Probe

UK News
Child Throws Rock at Car on A350 West Cepen Way Chippenham Windshield Shattered

LUCKY ESCAPE Child Throws Rock at Car on A350 West Cepen Way Chippenham Windshield Shattered

UK News
23-Year-Old Arrested Over Worcester Alleyway Rape Incident

ALLEYWAT RAPE 23-Year-Old Arrested Over Worcester Alleyway Rape Incident

UK News
Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

UK News
London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

PRICE SPIKE London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

UK News
Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

UK News
Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

FIRE ARREST Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

UK News
Bodies of 27 Channel Tragedy Victims Repatriated to Iraqi Kurdistan After Deadliest Crossing Disaster

CHANNEL TRAGEDY Two Women Die After Dinghy Technical Failure Near French Coast carrying 82 People

UK News
Three Dead In Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak On Atlantic Cruise Ship

BRIT FIGHTS FOR LIFE Three Dead In Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak On Atlantic Cruise Ship

UK News
Ten Arrested in Crewe Over Serious Abuse Claims Linked to Religious Group

POLICE RAID Ten Arrested in Crewe Over Serious Abuse Claims Linked to Religious Group

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Asad Hussain Guilty of Stalking and Assault Using Fake Tinder Profiles in Cheshire

STALKER SCANDAL Asad Hussain Guilty of Stalking and Assault Using Fake Tinder Profiles in Cheshire

UK News
Asad Hussain Guilty of Stalking and Assault Using Fake Tinder Profiles in Cheshire

Asad Hussain Guilty of Stalking and Assault Using Fake Tinder Profiles in Cheshire

UK News
Eastham Man Jailed 48 Months for Drugs After Portugal Arrest

DEALER JAILED Eastham Man Jailed 48 Months for Drugs After Portugal Arrest

UK News
Eastham Man Jailed 48 Months for Drugs After Portugal Arrest

Eastham Man Jailed 48 Months for Drugs After Portugal Arrest

UK News
Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

DEALER STING Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

UK News
Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Cameron Black Jailed for Running Peterborough County Lines Drug Operation

DRUGS BUST Cameron Black Jailed for Running Peterborough County Lines Drug Operation

UK News
Cameron Black Jailed for Running Peterborough County Lines Drug Operation

Cameron Black Jailed for Running Peterborough County Lines Drug Operation

UK News
Joseph Cox jailed for intentional strangulation of woman in Suffolk

VICTIM PRAISED Joseph Cox jailed for intentional strangulation of woman in Suffolk

UK News
Joseph Cox jailed for intentional strangulation of woman in Suffolk

Joseph Cox jailed for intentional strangulation of woman in Suffolk

UK News
Curtis Harrison jailed for high-speed police chase in Chippenham

POLICE PURSUIT Curtis Harrison jailed for high-speed police chase in Chippenham

UK News
Curtis Harrison jailed for high-speed police chase in Chippenham

Curtis Harrison jailed for high-speed police chase in Chippenham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

UK News
Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

KNIFE BRAWL 15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

UK News
Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

COURT DRAMA Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

UK News
Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

UK News
Watch Live