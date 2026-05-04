Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

A 23-year-old man from Barnsley has been sentenced to life imprisonment after fatally stabbing father-of-two Alan Sutton in Monk Bretton. The stabbing occurred on Sunday, 1 September 2024, on Burton Road, and was captured on CCTV.

Fatal Stabbing Captured On CCTV

Footage shows a verbal altercation between a group of men and Alan Sutton shortly before the fatal attack. The dispute began in the back garden of a property before moving to the road outside. Dashcam footage captured Callum Strachan running towards the group with a knife before delivering a single stab wound to Alan Sutton’s chest, which proved fatal at the scene.

Strachans Attempt To Evade Police

After the stabbing, Strachan fled to a nearby driveway and was seen sitting on a wall as police arrived, attempting to conceal his involvement. He initially denied any role in the attack when first arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Court Trial And Convictions

Despite pleading not guilty to murder, threatening with a blade, and possession offences, Strachan was found guilty by a jury on 16 February 2025 at Sheffield Crown Court. He was also convicted for a separate stabbing in Grimsby in June 2024 where the victim survived.

Life Sentence And Minimum Term

On Friday, 1 May 2025, Strachan was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years to be served. The sentence reflects the severity of his actions and the tragic loss of Alan Sutton.