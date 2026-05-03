Child Throws Rock at Car on A350 West Cepen Way Chippenham Windshield Shattered

A woman driving along the A350 West Cepen Way in Chippenham at around 5.30pm today experienced a frightening attack when a child threw a large rock at her moving car, shattering the windscreen. The shocking incident prompted a police appeal for information as it risked serious harm.

Missile Strikes Moving Vehicle

The victim described how the rock struck her vehicle without warning, causing the windscreen glass to explode inward. She said the shattered glass had scattered into her hair, mouth, and across the car, including her daughter’s car seat.

Young Offenders Involved

Two children, believed to be around 9 to 10 years old, were seen standing at the roadside when one of them hurled the rock at the car. The random attack has left the motorist visibly shaken.

Victim Issues Warning

“It was terrifying and completely unexpected, and I’m honestly so shaken. I keep thinking how much worse this could have been if my daughter had been in the car at the time! This could have caused a serious accident or much worse. This was not harmless behaviour, it put lives at risk!”

Police Seek Witnesses

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone with information or who may have captured footage of the incident to come forward to assist with their enquiries.