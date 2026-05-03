Two Dead in Suspicious Bristol House Explosion Police Update

Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed that two adults died following a suspicious explosion at a house on Sterncourt Road in Bristol on Sunday morning, 3 May 2026. Emergency services responded swiftly after the blast at around 6:30am, with police declaring a major incident as investigations continue. Nearby residents were evacuated as a police cordon remains in place to ensure public safety.

Police Major Incident Declared

A major incident was declared by Avon and Somerset Police due to the severity of the explosion. Superintendent Matt Ebbs is leading the investigation and provided updates to the public, stating the blast is not terror-related but is being treated as suspicious.

Forensic Investigators At Work

Forensic teams have been seen examining the scene inside the police cordon on Sterncourt Road. Officers have also conducted inquiries at another property in Bristol’s Speedwell area, although police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the blast.

Resident Eyewitness Account

Local resident Bradley Shepherd reported hearing a “large explosion noise” and witnessing armed police arriving rapidly. Following the blast, many elderly neighbours were evacuated to the nearby Harvester pub for safety and shelter.

Ongoing Public Safety Measures

Avon and Somerset Police continue to work closely with the Bristol Council and emergency services. They thanked residents for their patience and emphasised that public safety remains their top priority while the cordon is maintained around the affected area.

What We Know So Far