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JUSTICE SERVED Six Halifax Men Jailed for Abusing Teenager Between 2006 and 2009

Six Halifax Men Jailed for Abusing Teenager Between 2006 and 2009

Six men from Halifax have been jailed for sexually abusing a teenager, leaving her with lifelong psychological trauma. The offences, which took place in the Calderdale area between 2006 and 2009, began when the victim was just 13 years old.

Harsh Sentences Delivered

  • Mohammed Shehban, 42, sentenced to 14 years for two rapes
  • Mohammed Adnan, 44, received four and a half years for sexual assault
  • Amazar Ali, 54, was sentenced to 10 years for two counts of sexual activity with a child
  • Naveed Anjum, 50, was sentenced to five and a half years for sexual activity with a child
  • Imran Hussain, 50, sentenced to seven years for attempted rape
  • Adal Manaf, 48, received eight years for rape

Abuse Spanning Several Years

The offences were committed over a period of three years, starting in 2006, targeting the survivor during her early teenage years in Calderdale. The victim’s ordeal has had a profound and lasting impact on her mental health.

Community Response And Impact

Local authorities have emphasised the importance of supporting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice, highlighting the conviction as a key moment for safeguarding in the Halifax area.

Police Appeal For Vigilance

Law enforcement agencies continue to encourage anyone with information related to similar offences to come forward and assure the public that victims will be supported throughout the process.

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