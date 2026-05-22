Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 60-year-old man was found seriously injured in Maida Vale. Officers discovered Michalis Kyriacou with severe wounds on Chippenham Road at 2:40am on Thursday, 14 May. Despite emergency first aid and hospital treatment, he died from his injuries the following Friday, 22 May.

Man Arrested And Charged

A 36-year-old man known to the victim, Biniam Tewolde Negash, was arrested on Sunday, 17 May on suspicion of attempted murder. He was charged the same day and remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command praised the swift police response and reassured the local community that officers are working diligently to clarify what happened that night.

Family Support Underway

Specialist officers are providing support to Michalis Kyriacou’s family during this difficult time as the Crown Prosecution Service is now informed of his death.