Police Appeal After Ryde Woman Kellie Ashby Goes Missing

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Kellie Ashby, 41, who went missing in Ryde this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are concerned for her welfare after she was last seen at around 8am on Friday 22 May.

Search Underway In Ryde

Officers are actively searching the local area following reports of Kellie’s disappearance. The police are urging anyone who may have seen Kellie or has information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Distinctive Appearance

Kellie is described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with brown wavy hair and hazel eyes. It is believed she may have her hair tied up and could be wearing jeans.

Police Contact Details

Members of the public who spot Kellie are asked to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 0973 from Friday 22 May. Authorities emphasise the importance of prompt contact to ensure her safe return.