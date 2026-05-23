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VAPE RAID West Midlands Police Raid Wednesbury Store Seizing Illegal Vapes and Nitrous Oxide

West Midlands Police Raid Wednesbury Store Seizing Illegal Vapes and Nitrous Oxide

West Midlands Police arrested a 19-year-old man after recovering 126 boxes of nitrous oxide bottles and illicit cigarettes from a convenience store on Wednesbury High Street during a patrol yesterday afternoon. The seized nitrous oxide has an estimated street value of £15,000, highlighting the scale of illegal sales in the area.

Major Illegal Seizure

Officers acted on suspicious activity outside the store before entering and recovering large quantities of illegal goods. The haul includes illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco, underscoring ongoing efforts to tackle illicit trade on local High Streets.

Man Arrested And Bailed

The 19-year-old suspect was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries, as police continue their investigation.

Crackdown On Organised Crime

West Midlands Police are working with partners, including Trading Standards, HMRC, and Immigration, to dismantle organised crime networks funding violence and anti-social behaviour through illegal sales.

Public Urged To Tip Off

The force appeals for anyone with information about illegal activities to come forward via their website Live Chat, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enhanced community cooperation is vital to disrupting these criminal operations.

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