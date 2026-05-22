Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 60s was stabbed on a public footpath through Stafford Castle golf course on the evening of Thursday, 14 May. Staffordshire Police arrested the teenager on Tuesday, 19 May, following the attack that left the victim in critical but stable condition in hospital. The incident is being treated with urgency by specialist officers supporting the victim and his family.

Man Stabbed In Stafford

The victim was allegedly attacked around 7pm while walking along the public footpath at Stafford Castle golf course. Emergency services were called, and the man was rushed to hospital, where he remains critically ill but stable.

Suspect Arrested And Charged

Police detained a 17-year-old boy of Bulgarian nationality, who was charged with attempted murder and theft from a shop. Legal restrictions prevent naming the suspect due to his age. He is scheduled to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday, 23 May.

Other Arrests And Investigations

A 30-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the stabbing has been released with no further action. Staffordshire Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, urging the public to avoid speculation while legal proceedings continue.