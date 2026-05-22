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IS THIS ENOUGH BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

A new BBC iPlayer documentary exposes the surge in sexual assault and harassment reports on UK trains and at stations. Victims have raised concerns that poor or broken CCTV often hinders the identification of offenders.

Inside British Transport Police

The film follows British Transport Police officers as they race to collect vital evidence, tackling the challenge of bringing sex offenders to justice despite the obstacles posed by limited CCTV footage.

Rising Reports Highlight Challenges

With reported incidents increasing, the documentary sheds light on how victims face difficulties in securing justice, emphasising the need for improved surveillance and investigative resources on the rail network.

Watch on BBC iPlayer

First aired on Thursday, 21 May, the documentary is available now to stream and download on BBC iPlayer, offering a crucial insight into law enforcement efforts to protect passengers.

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