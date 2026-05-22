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FIRE ALERT Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

  Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a car fire on Station Road, Swanley, Sevenoaks, on Friday 22 May 2026 at 8.47pm. Two fire engines attended the scene, extinguishing the flames promptly without any reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Rapid Fire Response

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a high-pressure hose reel jet to tackle the blaze. Their swift action ensured the fire was brought under control within minutes.

Location Confirmed

The incident took place in Swanley, a town within the Sevenoaks district in Kent, with emergency crews arriving promptly from local stations.

No Injuries Reported

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries sustained during the car fire. The incident caused no reported harm to bystanders or emergency personnel.

Investigation Ongoing Fire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service have stated that the exact cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

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