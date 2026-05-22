Birmingham Man Jailed After £140k Cannabis Seizure in Handsworth Raid

Nam Le, 30, has been jailed for two years and nine months after West Midlands Police seized 23kg of cannabis worth up to £140,000 during a raid on his Lloyd Road home in Handsworth, Birmingham, in October. The drug bust was part of the wider Operation Fearless targeting organised crime.

Major Cannabis Seizure

Police found 2kg of cannabis hidden in a wardrobe and £8,000 in cash inside a bedroom. A further £1,000 was recovered from a car linked to Le parked outside the property. A nearby van connected to Le held suitcases and bags containing an additional 21kg of cannabis.

Operation Fearless Target

The raid was conducted under Operation Fearless, an initiative by West Midlands Police to disrupt serious organised crime across the region. Detective Inspector Tom Lyons described the haul as “a significant recovery of drugs.”

Conviction And Sentence

Le admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. Last Friday at Birmingham Crown Court, he was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Impact On Organised Crime

Detective Inspector Lyons added, “We believe the drugs belonged to a wider organised crime group and would have been sold to fund further serious criminal activities.” The confiscation deals a blow to criminal networks operating in Birmingham.