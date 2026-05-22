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MIGRANT CRISIS Romanian Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Boy in Magaluf Hotel Pool

Romanian Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Boy in Magaluf Hotel Pool

A 33-year-old Romanian man has been arrested in Magaluf, Majorca, after allegedly kissing and hugging a four-year-old British boy in a hotel swimming pool on Wednesday afternoon. The boy’s mother quickly confronted the man, and hotel staff were alerted by witnesses before police were called. Officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of sexual assault and took him to court in Palma the following day. The British family has since returned to the UK.

Swift Police Action

Hotel staff responded promptly after witnesses raised the alarm. Police interviewed those involved and secured an arrest for suspected sexual assault at the popular Majorca resort.

Family Returns Home

Following the distressing incident, the British family immediately left Magaluf and returned to the UK, emphasising the seriousness of the case.

Court Appearance In Palma

The suspect was presented before a court in Palma in handcuffs the day after the arrest. Legal proceedings are currently underway.

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Topics :Crime

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