29-Year-Old Dies After Car Hits Tree in South Harrow Police Pursuit

Police and emergency services responded to a serious collision on Eastcote Lane, South Harrow, at 2:40am on Friday 22 May, after a car struck a tree following a police pursuit, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old man.

Police Chase Leads To Crash

Met officers on patrol spotted a speeding vehicle travelling against traffic on Eastcote Lane. Attempts to intercept the car were underway when it collided with a tree.

Emergency Services Attend Scene

London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service, and London’s Air Ambulance attended promptly. Paramedics treated three men at the scene.

One Man Dies, Two Injured

The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, aged 25 and in their 20s, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ongoing Investigation And Appeal

Met Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD716/22MAY26 or the North Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line on 0207 960 8044.