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SERIOUS INJURIES Leeds Man Jailed for Assaulting PC After Dangerous Driving Chase

Leeds Man Jailed for Assaulting PC After Dangerous Driving Chase

  A Leeds man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after violently attacking a police officer following a dangerous driving incident in Seacroft earlier this year. Jamie Frosdick, 33, assaulted PC Usmaan Akhtar in February after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a fence. The officer, who was on duty nearby, pursued Frosdick on foot and sustained a serious shoulder injury during the attack.

Violent Assault After Chase

Frosdick lost control of his car near Seacroft, crashing into a fence, before attempting to flee on foot. PC Akhtar chased and caught him near Bowfell Close, but was then violently assaulted, resulting in a serious injury to his shoulder.

Serious Injury To Officer

Despite the violent attack, PC Akhtar managed to detain Frosdick until backup arrived. The officer later described how the assault drastically impacted his life, highlighting the unnecessary violence used just to evade a driving offence.

Court Sentence And Commendation

At Leeds Crown Court on 20 May, Frosdick admitted Actual Bodily Harm and received a prison sentence of two years and six months. PC Akhtar was awarded a Judge’s Commendation for Bravery, recognising his professionalism during the incident.

“What makes this even harder to accept is that all of this violence, all of this trauma, was over something so minor,” said PC Akhtar in a Victim Personal Statement. “The defendant did this simply to evade a possible ticket or even just words of advice about the manner of his driving.”

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