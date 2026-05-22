Police Helicopter Deployed After E-Bike Flees Officers in Plymouth

A police helicopter was deployed this evening over the St Budeaux area of Plymouth after officers spotted an e-bike making off from them. Eyewitnesses reported the rider was wearing a black balaclava, sparking a significant aerial and ground response as Devon and Cornwall Police worked to locate the suspect.

Aerial Police Response

The use of a police helicopter highlights the seriousness attached to the pursuit of the e-bike rider, as authorities aimed to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Mysterious Rider Description

According to a witness, the e-bike rider was concealed in a black balaclava, raising concerns over the rider’s intent and reasons for fleeing police in Plymouth.

Police Statement Pending

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment regarding the pursuit and possible outcomes of the incident.