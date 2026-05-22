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CHILD ABUSE Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

A 30-year-old man from Colchester has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison for sexually abusing a child and creating indecent images using AI technology. Cosmin Cercel appeared at Ipswich Crown Court after a police probe was launched in December 2025 following a victim’s disclosure to their mother.

Shocking Digital Evidence

Officers discovered extensive indecent material on Cercel’s phone after an initial search. A specialist review revealed a second victim and additional offences, highlighting the scale of the abuse.

AI Technology Used To Exploit

Investigators found Cercel had manipulated images to make the second child appear naked using AI-generated pseudo-photographs, a disturbing new method of exploitation.

Charges And Court Outcome

  • Attempted rape (denied, left to lie on file)
  • Four counts of sexual assault on a child under 13
  • Causing a child to engage in sexual activity
  • Multiple counts of taking indecent images (Categories A, B, C)
  • Making pseudo-photographs of a child

Cercel admitted nine of the ten charges at Ipswich Crown Court on 2 February 2026, leading to his sentence.

Charges Attack

Detectives emphasise the vital role of victim disclosures and cutting-edge forensic phone analysis in uncovering serious child sexual abuse and bringing offenders to justice.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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