Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

Dean Jones, stepfather of murdered Oxfordshire teenager Jayden Parkinson, has been fined £50 for sending threatening online messages to the family of her killer, Ben Blakeley. The conviction dates from a Facebook message he sent last September, the day Jayden would have turned 29, in which Jones said Blakeley and his brother should hang themselves. Police arrested Jones at his bus stop after the message, leading to a court hearing where the judge handed down the fine.

Jayden’s Tragic Murder

Jayden Parkinson, 17, was pregnant with Blakeley’s child when he strangled her in December 2013. Following the killing, he buried her body in a shallow grave before relocating it to a family plot in Didcot, Oxfordshire. Jayden had ended the abusive relationship a month earlier but went to confront Blakeley to inform him of her pregnancy.

Stepfather’s Court Battle

Dean Jones faces criticism for his online threats, which also included a death threat to another Blakeley brother, Jake, who had allegedly lied to police about covering up the murder. Jones, who was homeless and living in a bus at the time of his arrest, described the legal action as a “complete and utter waste of time” and voiced frustration at struggling to access mental health support, unlike Blakeley, who receives care in prison.

Family’s Pain And Legal Restrictions

Jones said the police case reopened painful memories, recalling how he and Jayden’s mother woke each day, briefly forgetting she is gone. He has been given a 10-year restraining order preventing contact with the Blakeley family and must comply with probation requirements. Jones described his ongoing trauma and the lasting impact Jayden’s death has had on his life, saying: “I’m never going to move on.”

Judicial Response And Review Findings

Judge Michael Roques acknowledged Jones’s anguish but emphasised the legal need to end such threats. An official review concluded that police and local authorities mishandled Jayden’s disappearance and failed to recognise the danger Blakeley posed. Jayden’s mother, Samantha Shrewsbury, has expressed a desire to confront Blakeley but maintains she will never forgive him.