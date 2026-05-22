Passenger Attempts Door Opening Mid-Flight on New Jersey to Guatemala Flight

A United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, to Guatemala City was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger allegedly tried to open a plane door at 36,000 feet and assaulted another traveller mid-flight on Thursday evening. The Boeing 737 Max 8, operating United Flight 1551 with 145 passengers and six crew, diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport, where it landed safely at 8.38pm.

Mid-air Chaos

The disruptive incident took place less than two hours into the international journey. Air traffic control recordings reveal the pilot informed authorities that a passenger attempted to open the rear left cabin exit (door 2L) and then assaulted a fellow passenger while cruising at altitude.

Emergency Diversion

Following the disturbance, the plane abruptly altered course from its original route to Guatemala City and landed safely in Washington DC’s Dulles Airport. No injuries were reported by the pilot during communication with air traffic controllers.

Law Enforcement Response

After landing, the aircraft was met by law enforcement, including FBI agents. United Airlines confirmed officials addressed the unruly passenger, though it remains unclear whether the individual was arrested or charged. Passengers were provided with overnight hotel stays as the original flight was cancelled and rescheduled for the next morning.

Security Concerns

Though aircraft doors cannot typically be opened in flight due to cabin pressurisation, attempts to tamper with exits are treated as serious security threats. Authorities have not publicly identified the passenger or released further details about the investigation.