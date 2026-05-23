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MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Maida Vale Assault Death

Man Charged With Murder After Maida Vale Assault Death

Biniam Tewolde Negash, 36, of Chippenham Road, faces murder charges following the death of 60-year-old Michalis Kyriacou in Maida Vale. Police discovered Mr Kyriacou with severe injuries during a patrol on Chippenham Road at 2:40am on Thursday, 14 May. Despite emergency first aid and hospital treatment, he died on Friday, 22 May. Negash appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18 May, and was remanded in custody after his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday, 17 May.

Fatal Assault Investigation

Officers launched urgent enquiries immediately after finding the injured victim. The assault was reportedly linked to someone known to the victim, leading to the swift arrest of Negash within days.

Man Arrested On Murder Charge

Negash was initially charged with attempted murder but now faces a murder charge following the victim’s death. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Victim Identified

The victim, now named as Michalis Kyriacou, was found with life-threatening injuries that proved fatal despite emergency medical intervention. The case has shocked the local Maida Vale community.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the assault to come forward to assist the investigation into this tragic death.

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Topics :Crime

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