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HIT BY AN HGV David Green Named After Fatal A14 Pedestrian Incident in Bury St Edmunds

David Green Named After Fatal A14 Pedestrian Incident in Bury St Edmunds

  David Green, 76, has been identified as the man who died following a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk Police were called at 2:26am on Thursday 7 May 2026. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, with formal identification subject to an inquest.

Early Morning Tragedy

Emergency services responded promptly after reports of the collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A14 between Junctions 43 and 44. The eastbound route remains closed while police investigations continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers from the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch. Authorities stress the importance of any information to aid their inquiries.

Identifying The Victim

The deceased has been confirmed as David Green, formerly known as David Biggs, from Bacton. Police await the formal inquest proceedings to complete the official identification process.

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