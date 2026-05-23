Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WILDLIFE ATTACKS Burgh Heath Sees Boosted Police Patrols Amid Wildlife Attacks

Burgh Heath Sees Boosted Police Patrols Amid Wildlife Attacks

Police in Burgh Heath have increased patrols following residents’ rising concerns over anti-social behaviour and catapult attacks targeting local wildlife. The move, backed by Surrey Police and the Reigate & Banstead local policing team, aims to protect the community and wildlife, especially during the busier spring and summer months.

Community Pressure Builds

The Mother Goose Patrol, a local residents’ group, has been actively reporting incidents and engaging with councillors for the past two years to push for greater police presence. Their efforts highlight ongoing problems and the urgency to address them as incidents tend to spike during warmer months.

Protecting Wildlife And Residents

Daily users of the heath and ponds welcome the timing of the patrol increase, recognising its importance in safeguarding vulnerable wildlife and enhancing public safety. There is hope that visible policing will deter further anti-social conduct before it escalates.

Police Response Praised

Residents have expressed gratitude to Surrey Police and the Reigate & Banstead team for actively listening and responding to community concerns. Increased patrols demonstrate a commitment to maintaining public order and preserving the natural surroundings at Burgh Heath.

Long-term Impact Hopes

With the patrol boost expected to cover the critical spring and summer period, locals remain optimistic that sustained police visibility will reduce incidents and foster a safer environment for both wildlife and people.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

MURDER PROBE Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

Breaking News, UK News
Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

CHILD ABUSE Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

UK News
Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

KNIFE ATTACK Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

UK News
Scott Ijomanta Jailed 10 Years for Glasgow Child Sex Abuse

LENGTHY SENTANCE Scott Ijomanta Jailed 10 Years for Glasgow Child Sex Abuse

Court News, UK News
29-Year-Old Dies After Car Hits Tree in South Harrow Police Pursuit

FATAL PURSUIT 29-Year-Old Dies After Car Hits Tree in South Harrow Police Pursuit

Breaking News, UK News
Romanian Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Boy in Magaluf Hotel Pool

MIGRANT CRISIS Romanian Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Boy in Magaluf Hotel Pool

UK News
Police Appeal After Ryde Woman Kellie Ashby Goes Missing

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal After Ryde Woman Kellie Ashby Goes Missing

UK News
Man in 70s Dies After Pedestrian Incident with HGV on Clapham High Street

FATAL COLLISION Man in 70s Dies After Pedestrian Incident with HGV on Clapham High Street

UK News
Police Warns of Wildfire Risks This Bank Holiday Weekend

WEATHER WARNING Police Warns of Wildfire Risks This Bank Holiday Weekend

UK News
Two Teens Face Trial for Irvine Beach Murder of Kayden Moy

TRIAL UPDATE Two Teens Face Trial for Irvine Beach Murder of Kayden Moy

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

FIND KENNETH Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

UK News
Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

JUSTICE SERVED Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

UK News
Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

UK News
Five Deny Rape of Teen Girl at Gravesend Property

GANG RAPE Five Deny Rape of Teen Girl at Gravesend Property

UK News
Five Deny Rape of Teen Girl at Gravesend Property

Five Deny Rape of Teen Girl at Gravesend Property

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

JUSTICE OUTRAGE Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

UK News
Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

UK News
Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

UK News
Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

UK News
BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

IS THIS ENOUGH BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

UK News
BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
West Midlands Police Raid Wednesbury Store Seizing Illegal Vapes and Nitrous Oxide

VAPE RAID West Midlands Police Raid Wednesbury Store Seizing Illegal Vapes and Nitrous Oxide

UK News
West Midlands Police Raid Wednesbury Store Seizing Illegal Vapes and Nitrous Oxide

West Midlands Police Raid Wednesbury Store Seizing Illegal Vapes and Nitrous Oxide

UK News
Sussex Police Hunt Suspects After Crime Spree in Funtington

CRIME SPREE Sussex Police Hunt Suspects After Crime Spree in Funtington

UK News
Sussex Police Hunt Suspects After Crime Spree in Funtington

Sussex Police Hunt Suspects After Crime Spree in Funtington

UK News
Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

FOUND ON THE TRACK Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

UK News
Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

UK News
Watch Live