Burgh Heath Sees Boosted Police Patrols Amid Wildlife Attacks

Police in Burgh Heath have increased patrols following residents’ rising concerns over anti-social behaviour and catapult attacks targeting local wildlife. The move, backed by Surrey Police and the Reigate & Banstead local policing team, aims to protect the community and wildlife, especially during the busier spring and summer months.

Community Pressure Builds

The Mother Goose Patrol, a local residents’ group, has been actively reporting incidents and engaging with councillors for the past two years to push for greater police presence. Their efforts highlight ongoing problems and the urgency to address them as incidents tend to spike during warmer months.

Protecting Wildlife And Residents

Daily users of the heath and ponds welcome the timing of the patrol increase, recognising its importance in safeguarding vulnerable wildlife and enhancing public safety. There is hope that visible policing will deter further anti-social conduct before it escalates.

Police Response Praised

Residents have expressed gratitude to Surrey Police and the Reigate & Banstead team for actively listening and responding to community concerns. Increased patrols demonstrate a commitment to maintaining public order and preserving the natural surroundings at Burgh Heath.

Long-term Impact Hopes

With the patrol boost expected to cover the critical spring and summer period, locals remain optimistic that sustained police visibility will reduce incidents and foster a safer environment for both wildlife and people.