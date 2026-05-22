Five men were stabbed during an altercation on Horn Lane, Acton, west London, on Friday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police were called just before 3pm and found the victims with stab wounds. Emergency first aid was given at the scene while officers launched an urgent investigation.

Five Men Assaulted

Police attended the scene at 14:47 on 22 May after reports of an attack involving multiple victims. Four men aged 20, 22, 42, and 47 were taken to hospital with stab injuries that are not deemed life-threatening or life-changing. A fifth man, aged 26, was also hospitalised with similar injuries.

Suspect Detained

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH), alongside possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. He remains in hospital under police custody as enquiries continue.

Police Statement

“Police on patrol in Horn Lane, Acton, were alerted to reports that five men had been assaulted and stabbed,” confirmed a Met Police spokesperson. “Officers provided emergency first aid before taking the injured to hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Ongoing Investigation

The Metropolitan Police continue their investigation into the stabbing, appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist with their enquiries in the Acton area.