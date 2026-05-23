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CCTV RELEASED Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

Devon & Cornwall Police are seeking help to identify a man in connection with a serious assault reported at around 2am on Sunday 29 March on Royal Parade, Plymouth. The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered head and facial injuries requiring hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Serious Assault Investigation

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and have released a low-quality image of a man they wish to speak to, believing he could assist with their enquiries.

Victims Condition

The assaulted man sustained significant injuries but was treated and discharged from the hospital following the attack on Royal Parade.

Public Appeal For Information

Officers urge members of the public who recognise the individual pictured to get in touch. Despite the poor quality of the image, it remains the only available lead.

Contacting Police

Anyone with information about the incident or the man pictured is asked to call 101 or use the police online reporting service, quoting reference number 50260078309.

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