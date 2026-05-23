Former West Sussex Assistant Headteacher Admits Sexual Communication Offence

A former West Sussex assistant headteacher has pleaded guilty to attempting sexual communication with a 13-year-old boy. David Rogers, 48, of Worthing, was arrested after sending explicit messages and trying to arrange a meeting via social media in December 2024. The case was heard at Lewes Crown Court on 30 April, highlighting concerns over his previous positions of trust.

West Sussex Court

Officers identified Rogers as the suspect behind the social media account used to contact the victim. He was arrested on 23 January 2025, with digital forensics confirming his involvement. The investigation was supported by the local authority to ensure no wider safeguarding issues.

Positions Of Trust Highlighted

Rogers held roles as assistant headteacher at Littlehampton Academy and as chair of governors at Goring Primary School. Both posts ended in 2022 before the investigation began. He no longer works in any role involving children.

Legal Proceedings Set

After pleading guilty, Rogers was released on conditional bail. He faces sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on 26 June. Investigator Rose Horan condemned his behaviour as predatory, emphasising the seriousness due to his previous trusted roles.