Bulgarian Teen Charged with Attempted Murder in Stafford Stabbing

A 17-year-old Bulgarian boy has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing attack on a man in his 60s in Stafford. The assault occurred on a public footpath through Stafford Castle Golf Course just before 7pm on Thursday 14 May. The victim remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, with specialist officers supporting him and his family.

Teen Arrested And Charged

The teenager was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 19 May and has been charged with attempted murder and theft from a shop. Due to his age, his identity remains protected. He is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday, 23 May.

Another Man Released

A 30-year-old man who was initially arrested in connection with the case has been released without further action as police focus their investigation on the teenager.

Specialist Support for the Victim

Specialist officers continue to provide ongoing support to the victim and his family amid the police investigation into the stabbing near the golf course footpath.