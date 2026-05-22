Sheppey Crossing Partial Closure Causes Traffic Chaos Amid Repairs

National Highways has confirmed the temporary removal of Sheppey Crossing’s central reservation to divert traffic onto the Maidstone-bound carriageway. This allows a single lane for traffic in both directions with a 30mph speed limit, as repairs continue following failed expansion joints. The closure affects Sheppey-bound carriageway access, with roadworks expected to extend at least until early to mid-June.

Long Delays For Islanders

Residents reported severe gridlock since Friday night, with some stuck for over five hours. Commuters, including school children on buses, faced lengthy delays, with some queues still unresolved after midnight. Local calls for prioritising northbound traffic on the single-lane Kingsferry Bridge highlight growing frustration.

Urgent Structural Concerns

A senior Kent County Council official described the bridge joint failure as “very serious” and unsafe to drive on. National Highways’ structural engineers are conducting ongoing inspections, with a tactical coordination group established to manage the disruption.

Community Efforts And Criticism

Locals, especially in Iwade, stepped up to direct traffic and provide water to stranded drivers. Meanwhile, critics condemned the management of the incident, questioning the lack of police diversions and emergency access as unacceptable.

Official Responses Pending

Swale Borough Council and FM Conway have yet to provide a clear timeline for repairs. National Highways advises residents to avoid unnecessary travel off the island and await updates expected throughout Saturday morning.