Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a collision on the eastbound M62 near junction 22 at Rishworth Moor left a motorcyclist seriously injured on 22 May. The incident, which took place around 2:05pm, involved a Mercedes Sprinter van towing a trailer and a KTM Duke motorcycle. The van driver stopped at the scene but was arrested by police.

Motorcyclist Critically Hurt

The motorcyclist involved was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and remains under medical care. Authorities have not released further details about their condition.

Van Driver Held

Following the collision, the van driver was detained at the scene. West Yorkshire Police continue their enquiries and have not disclosed any charges at this stage.

Witness Appeals Underway

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch. The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit can be contacted via 101 or through their live chat service at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat. Quote reference 13260289550.

Road Safety Focus

The collision has raised concerns about safety on this stretch of the M62, with police urging all drivers to remain vigilant. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.