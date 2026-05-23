Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

Around 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were deployed to tackle a major blaze engulfing a mid-terraced house converted into flats on Lenham Road in Thornton Heath in the early hours. The London Fire Brigade responded swiftly after receiving the first alert at 2.18am, working to control the fire that affected the ground and first floors, roof, and a neighbouring property.

Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze

When the crews arrived, flames had consumed the ground and first floors plus the entire roof of the flat-converted property, spilling over to part of the adjacent building. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no reports of injuries.

Smoke Prompts Resident Warnings

Station Commander Alec McNally urged nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke produced by the fire while crews worked to bring it under control quickly and safely.

Special Equipment Deployed

Firefighters utilised one of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders as a water tower, enabling them to tackle the flames from above effectively, a key factor in managing the sprawling fire.

Fire Under Control Before Dawn

The London Fire Brigade received a total of eight calls about the incident, dispatching units from multiple stations, including West Norwood, Norbury, Woodside, and Croydon. The fire was declared under control by 4.29am

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire as the community assesses the damage left behind after this significant emergency response.