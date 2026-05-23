Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRE PROBE Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

Around 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were deployed to tackle a major blaze engulfing a mid-terraced house converted into flats on Lenham Road in Thornton Heath in the early hours. The London Fire Brigade responded swiftly after receiving the first alert at 2.18am, working to control the fire that affected the ground and first floors, roof, and a neighbouring property.

Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze

When the crews arrived, flames had consumed the ground and first floors plus the entire roof of the flat-converted property, spilling over to part of the adjacent building. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no reports of injuries.

Smoke Prompts Resident Warnings

Station Commander Alec McNally urged nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke produced by the fire while crews worked to bring it under control quickly and safely.

Special Equipment Deployed

Firefighters utilised one of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders as a water tower, enabling them to tackle the flames from above effectively, a key factor in managing the sprawling fire.

Fire Under Control Before Dawn

The London Fire Brigade received a total of eight calls about the incident, dispatching units from multiple stations, including West Norwood, Norbury, Woodside, and Croydon. The fire was declared under control by 4.29am

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire as the community assesses the damage left behind after this significant emergency response.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Ryde Woman Kellie Ashby Goes Missing

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal After Ryde Woman Kellie Ashby Goes Missing

UK News
Man in 70s Dies After Pedestrian Incident with HGV on Clapham High Street

FATAL COLLISION Man in 70s Dies After Pedestrian Incident with HGV on Clapham High Street

UK News
Police Warns of Wildfire Risks This Bank Holiday Weekend

WEATHER WARNING Police Warns of Wildfire Risks This Bank Holiday Weekend

UK News
Two Teens Face Trial for Irvine Beach Murder of Kayden Moy

TRIAL UPDATE Two Teens Face Trial for Irvine Beach Murder of Kayden Moy

UK News
Canterbury Drug Dealer Kristian Mata Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine

CRACK DEALER JAILED Canterbury Drug Dealer Kristian Mata Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine

Court News, UK News

PUB BRAWL Heatwave Triggers Mass Female Fight Outside Lewisham Wetherspoons

UK News
Trowbridge Man Jailed for Filming Rape of Sleeping Woman

NO REMORSE Trowbridge Man Jailed for Filming Rape of Sleeping Woman

Court News, UK News
Lily Phillips’s Boyfriend Fully Supports Her Sex Work: ‘She Comes Home To Me’

OPEN RELATIONSHIP Lily Phillips’s Boyfriend Fully Supports Her Sex Work: ‘She Comes Home To Me’

UK News
Katie Price Disgusted As Husband Lee Andrews Fails To Contact On Birthday

BIRTHDAY SNUB Katie Price Disgusted As Husband Lee Andrews Fails To Contact On Birthday

UK News
Serial Burglar Caught Targeting Homes Across Surrey and Sussex via Rail

SERIAL ROBBER Serial Burglar Caught Targeting Homes Across Surrey and Sussex via Rail

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

MURDER PROBE Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

Breaking News, UK News
Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

Breaking News, UK News
Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

CHILD ABUSE Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

UK News
Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

UK News
Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

KNIFE ATTACK Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

UK News
Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Helicopter Deployed After E-Bike Flees Officers in Plymouth

POLICE PURSUIT Police Helicopter Deployed After E-Bike Flees Officers in Plymouth

UK News
Police Helicopter Deployed After E-Bike Flees Officers in Plymouth

Police Helicopter Deployed After E-Bike Flees Officers in Plymouth

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

FIND KENNETH Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Canterbury Pensioner Kenneth Hardes

UK News
Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

JUSTICE SERVED Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

UK News
Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Passenger Attempts Door Opening Mid-Flight on New Jersey to Guatemala Flight

FLIGHT EMERGENCY Passenger Attempts Door Opening Mid-Flight on New Jersey to Guatemala Flight

UK News
Passenger Attempts Door Opening Mid-Flight on New Jersey to Guatemala Flight

Passenger Attempts Door Opening Mid-Flight on New Jersey to Guatemala Flight

UK News
Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

JUSTICE OUTRAGE Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

UK News
Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

UK News
Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

UK News
Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

UK News
Watch Live