Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, known for hits like Queen of Tears and My Love From The Star, saw his career collapse after a YouTuber falsely accused him of grooming underage actress Kim Sae-ron, using AI-manipulated images and fabricated evidence. The claims emerged in late 2025, leading police to investigate the digital forgery designed to ruin the actor’s reputation.

Fake AI Evidence Exposed

YouTuber Kim Se-ui, who runs the channel Hoverlab, created AI-generated chat logs and audio to allege that the 38-year-old actor dated Kim Sae-ron while she was underage. In fact, Kim Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron legally when she was 19-20 years old, and the pair split up in 2020. Police have confirmed the AI material and manipulated screenshots were entirely fabricated for monetary gain.

Massive Career Fallout

Despite the falsehoods, the scandal cost Kim Soo-hyun lucrative advertising contracts, including deals with Prada and Dinto, and forced his Disney+ series Knock-Off to be indefinitely postponed. He stepped back from the public eye and sought psychiatric support amid intense public scrutiny fueled by the allegations.

Family Deceived By Fabrications

Astonishingly, Kim Se-ui also tricked Kim Sae-ron’s family into believing the lies by manipulating private screenshots from the late actress’s phone. The family publicly backed the accusations, convincing many fans the claims were true until the police debunked the evidence.

Legal Battle Begins

In response, Kim Soo-hyun filed a 12 billion won (£5.8 million) defamation lawsuit against both the YouTuber and the family’s lawyers. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kim Se-ui on multiple charges related to defamation and AI misuse.

Tragic Context And Call For

Kim Sae-ron tragically died by suicide in February 2025 after years of cyberbullying, adding a tragic layer to this story. The devastating impact on both families highlights the dangers of AI manipulation and misinformation. The case serves as a stark warning against weaponising AI to destroy lives.