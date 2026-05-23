Sussex Police Officer Charged After Drink-Drive Incident in Crawley

A Sussex Police officer has been charged with drink-driving offences following a late-night incident in Crawley, West Sussex. The off-duty officer’s vehicle was found abandoned near Ridleys Corner Roundabout early on Tuesday, 19 May, leading to a police investigation and his subsequent arrest.

Off-duty Officer Arrested

Connor Farrell, 23, a learner Detective Constable serving in the West Sussex division, was arrested around 2am after failing a roadside breath test. Police were called to the area following reports of a single-vehicle incident at approximately 12.55am.

Charges And Bail

Farrell has since been charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit and driving while unfit due to drink or drugs. He was released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.

Police And Oversight Response

Sussex Police have suspended Farrell from duty pending the outcome of court proceedings. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also been informed in line with official protocols.