Thanet Police Enforce Dispersal Orders to Tackle Antisocial Behaviour

Thanet Police imposed Section 34 dispersal orders across Broadstairs, Margate, and Ramsgate from Friday 22 May to Sunday 24 May 2026. This crackdown targets underage drinking and antisocial behaviour during the busy bank holiday weekend, involving increased officer patrols to swiftly deal with disorder.

Dispersal Orders In Effect

The orders aim to disrupt street nuisance, with Broadstairs and Margate restrictions lasting until 3pm Sunday and Ramsgate until 9pm Sunday. Officers maintained a high visible presence to deter antisocial acts.

Multiple Arrests Made

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Broadstairs Promenade for failing to comply with the dispersal notice and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old boy was detained on Broadstairs High Street on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class B drugs; he remains in custody.

Four teenagers were safely returned to their parents following police intervention.

Stop And Searches Yield Results

Two stop-and-search operations resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of Class B drugs. One individual received a community resolution as part of the police response.

Police Vow Continued Action