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DASHCAM APPEAL Two Pedestrians Injured in Dorcan Way Collision Swindon

Two Pedestrians Injured in Dorcan Way Collision Swindon

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital following a collision on Dorcan Way, Swindon, on the evening of 22 May. At around 6.10pm, a five-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman got off a bus and crossed the road behind it, when they were struck by a van travelling in the opposite direction. Wiltshire Police are investigating, with serious injuries reported to the woman.

Serious Injuries Reported

The 19-year-old woman suffered serious, potentially life-changing injuries and remains in the hospital. The young boy was not thought to have serious injuries, but he continues to receive treatment.

Van Driver Co-operates

The van driver, a man in his 20s, stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Road Closure And Investigation

Dorcan Way was closed in both directions to allow for a thorough police investigation. The road has since reopened, but officers continue to seek information.

Witness Appeal

Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team asks anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to come forward. They can be contacted on 01225 694597, quoting log number 275 of 22 May, or via email at [email protected].

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