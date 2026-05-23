A3 Hindhead Tunnel Closed Northbound After Surrey Collision

Surrey Police, Surrey Fire & Rescue, and South East Coast Ambulance Service are currently attending a road traffic collision in the northbound A3 Hindhead Tunnel, between the A333 Hazel Grove and A283 Milton. The incident has resulted in a full carriageway closure, causing delays on this key Surrey route.

Tunnel Shut Northbound

The closure affects northbound traffic heading through the Hindhead Tunnel on the A3. Emergency services remain on scene, managing the incident and ensuring safety for other road users.

Official Diversion Route

Drivers are advised to follow the diversion marked with a solid diamond on local signs:

Exit the A3 at Hazel Grove Interchange

Take the first exit onto the A333 at the roundabout

First exit onto A287 at the next roundabout

Follow A287 to Farnham, then turn left onto B3228 West Street

Continue to A325 to Coxbridge Roundabout

First exit onto A31 Farnham Bypass

Stay on A31 to re-join A3 at Guildford

Travel Advice And Delays

Motorists planning journeys through Surrey should allow extra time and consider re-routing or delaying travel. Updated travel info is available at www.trafficengland.com and via regional ‘X’ social media feeds. For real-time updates, the National Highways 24/7 contact centre can be reached on 0300 123 5000. .