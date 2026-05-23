Police Appeal After Pedestrian Injured by Bus in Bradford

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision between a pedestrian and a single-decker First bus in Bradford on Monday, 18 May. The incident happened at approximately 10:40am on Manchester Road, where the pedestrian was struck while using the guided bus lane heading towards Mayo Avenue, resulting in serious leg injuries.

Serious Injuries Reported

The pedestrian sustained significant leg injuries and was treated at the scene. Emergency services attended promptly following the incident.

Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit want to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it. Passengers on the bus and nearby motorists with dash cams are especially encouraged to provide any relevant footage or information.

How To Contact the Police

Information can be submitted via the West Yorkshire Police live chat or by calling 101, quoting log number 0494 18/5. The police rely on public help to piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident.