North Yorkshire Police Seek Man After Selby Sexual Assault

North Yorkshire Police are urgently looking to identify a man in connection to a sexual assault that took place in Selby in March. The victim was given a lift in a vehicle before the assault occurred, which involved inappropriate contact over her clothing.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers have released an image of the man they want to speak to and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist the investigation.

Victims Account

The woman reported being sexually assaulted during the vehicle journey, emphasising the serious nature of the offence.

How To Help

Anyone with details is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12260040588. Information can also be passed to the Force Control Room to support the ongoing inquiry.