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HUMAN ERROR Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

Five Italian divers died in a 200ft-deep cave in Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, after what experts blame on human error and inadequate diving equipment. The bodies were recovered this week by Finnish rescue professional Sami Paakkarinen and colleagues from Dan Europe, six days after the divers entered the challenging underwater cave complex known as Dhekunu Kandu. The incident raises questions over diving safety and equipment standards in the Maldives, where tourist diving is limited to 98ft depths.

Perilous Deep Cave Dive

The divers were trapped deep inside a narrow section of the cavern, which rescue teams described as difficult to access. Initial recovery operations took nearly 50 minutes to reach the victims, but subsequent dives were faster after setting up safety ropes and equipment. Paakkarinen stressed the treacherous nature of the dive environment, warning against unprepared cave entry.

Human Error And Inadequate Gear

According to Paakkarinen, the tragedy occurred due to “tragic human error” and the use of equipment ill-suited for cave diving. The divers lacked essential safety tools like a scuba reel or guide rope, standard for safe navigation in underwater caves. “Most cave diving accidents stem from human error,” he stated, highlighting the risks of entering caves without proper preparation or gear.

Scientific Mission Ends In Disaster

Among the victims were Monica Montefalcone and Muriel Oddenino, researchers studying climate change’s impact on biodiversity. The group also included Montefalcone’s daughter Giorgia Sommacal, university student Federico Gualtieri, and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, who was the first body recovered. The group had ventured far beyond the Maldives’ typical tourist diving limits.

Ongoing Investigation And Recovery Efforts

Maldivian authorities are investigating how the divers were permitted to descend to nearly 200ft, double the recommended tourist limit. GoPro footage recovered may provide insights into their final moments. Autopsies are underway, and the bodies are scheduled to be repatriated. The mission mourns the six deaths including a Maldivian rescue worker who died during the search.

Message Confirming Discovery

During the recovery, rescuers relayed a brief handwritten message: “We found all four,” confirming the retrieval of the trapped bodies. The grim discovery concludes a complex and tragic mission in some of the world’s most hazardous underwater caves.

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