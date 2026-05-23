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HIT AND RUN PROBE Two Men Arrested After Man Found Unconscious in Downham Way

Two Men Arrested After Man Found Unconscious in Downham Way

  Police were called to the junction of Downham Way and Reigate Road at 5:37am on Friday, 22 May, after reports of a man found unconscious in the road. Officers arrived quickly, administered first aid, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Debris thought to be from a car was found nearby.

Suspects Arrested Near Grove Park

Following inquiries, police located a damaged vehicle in Grove Park and arrested two men, aged 21 and 24, on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Ongoing CCTV Enquiries

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Public Appeal For Information

Anyone who saw what happened or has information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference CAD 1640/23MAY26.

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Topics :Crime

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