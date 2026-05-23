Dover Faces 4-Hour Delays as UK Braces for Bank Holiday Heatwave

Travellers at the Port of Dover are facing wait times of over four hours this bank holiday weekend as a new EU digital automated border system slows traffic, causing significant congestion in Kent. Meanwhile, temperatures across parts of the UK could soar to 30C, raising heat health alerts and impacting travel plans.

Severe Delays At Dover

The introduction of the Entry/Exit System (EES), an automated EU border control for non-EU nationals, has resulted in queues stretching up to two hours just to access the port. Processing times within the port’s “buffer zone” are around 2.5 hours, leaving thousands stuck amid heavy tourist traffic. The Port of Dover acknowledged the slower border process under the new system and emphasised cooperation with French border teams to reduce delays during the peak May Half Term period. They urged motorists to stick to main routes to avoid additional disruptions for the local community.

Met Office Vehicle Warning

The Met Office has urged drivers to prepare their vehicles ahead of the bank holiday weekend. With summer heat increasing breakdown risks, they recommend checking tyres, coolant, oil, and topping up screen wash regularly to avoid faults related to cooling systems.

Hotter Than European Cities

london/">London is experiencing temperatures up to 30C, outpacing popular tourist spots like Athens (23C), Amsterdam, and Split (29C), making it one of the warmest major cities in northern Europe. However, Paris remains hotter today at 32C.

Swim Safely At Lifeguarded Beaches

As many seek relief from the heat, water safety experts from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution advise swimmers to stay within supervised, lifeguarded areas, swimming between red and yellow flags for safety on busy beaches nationwide.

UV Alert And Sun Safety

UV levels across much of England are reaching moderate to high levels, with London and Leeds hitting seven on the UV index. Health experts recommend seeking shade during peak sunlight hours, wearing protective clothing, hats, sunglasses, and regularly applying sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Cancer Research UK warns that sunburn is a clear sign of skin damage, emphasising caution in the sun.