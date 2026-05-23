Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAVEL CHAOS Dover Faces 4-Hour Delays as UK Braces for Bank Holiday Heatwave

Dover Faces 4-Hour Delays as UK Braces for Bank Holiday Heatwave

Travellers at the Port of Dover are facing wait times of over four hours this bank holiday weekend as a new EU digital automated border system slows traffic, causing significant congestion in Kent. Meanwhile, temperatures across parts of the UK could soar to 30C, raising heat health alerts and impacting travel plans.

Severe Delays At Dover

The introduction of the Entry/Exit System (EES), an automated EU border control for non-EU nationals, has resulted in queues stretching up to two hours just to access the port. Processing times within the port’s “buffer zone” are around 2.5 hours, leaving thousands stuck amid heavy tourist traffic. The Port of Dover acknowledged the slower border process under the new system and emphasised cooperation with French border teams to reduce delays during the peak May Half Term period. They urged motorists to stick to main routes to avoid additional disruptions for the local community.

Met Office Vehicle Warning

The Met Office has urged drivers to prepare their vehicles ahead of the bank holiday weekend. With summer heat increasing breakdown risks, they recommend checking tyres, coolant, oil, and topping up screen wash regularly to avoid faults related to cooling systems.

Hotter Than European Cities

london/">London is experiencing temperatures up to 30C, outpacing popular tourist spots like Athens (23C), Amsterdam, and Split (29C), making it one of the warmest major cities in northern Europe. However, Paris remains hotter today at 32C.

Swim Safely At Lifeguarded Beaches

As many seek relief from the heat, water safety experts from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution advise swimmers to stay within supervised, lifeguarded areas, swimming between red and yellow flags for safety on busy beaches nationwide.

UV Alert And Sun Safety

UV levels across much of England are reaching moderate to high levels, with London and Leeds hitting seven on the UV index. Health experts recommend seeking shade during peak sunlight hours, wearing protective clothing, hats, sunglasses, and regularly applying sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Cancer Research UK warns that sunburn is a clear sign of skin damage, emphasising caution in the sun.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

JUSTICE SERVED Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

UK News
Five Deny Rape of Teen Girl at Gravesend Property

GANG RAPE Five Deny Rape of Teen Girl at Gravesend Property

UK News
David Green Named After Fatal A14 Pedestrian Incident in Bury St Edmunds

HIT BY AN HGV David Green Named After Fatal A14 Pedestrian Incident in Bury St Edmunds

UK News
Man Shot by Police After Vehicle Driven at Officers in Bury

POLICE SHOOTING Man Shot by Police After Vehicle Driven at Officers in Bury

UK News
Leeds Man Jailed for Assaulting PC After Dangerous Driving Chase

SERIOUS INJURIES Leeds Man Jailed for Assaulting PC After Dangerous Driving Chase

UK News
Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

MURDER PROBE Man Dies After Assault in Maida Vale as Murder Probe Launched

Breaking News, UK News
Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

CHILD ABUSE Colchester Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse and AI-Enhanced Child Images

UK News
Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

KNIFE ATTACK Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

UK News
Scott Ijomanta Jailed 10 Years for Glasgow Child Sex Abuse

LENGTHY SENTANCE Scott Ijomanta Jailed 10 Years for Glasgow Child Sex Abuse

Court News, UK News
29-Year-Old Dies After Car Hits Tree in South Harrow Police Pursuit

FATAL PURSUIT 29-Year-Old Dies After Car Hits Tree in South Harrow Police Pursuit

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

FIRE ALERT Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Partial Closure Causes Traffic Chaos Amid Repairs

DO NOT TRAVEL Sheppey Crossing Partial Closure Causes Traffic Chaos Amid Repairs

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Partial Closure Causes Traffic Chaos Amid Repairs

Sheppey Crossing Partial Closure Causes Traffic Chaos Amid Repairs

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed After £140k Cannabis Seizure in Handsworth Raid

DRUGS BUST Birmingham Man Jailed After £140k Cannabis Seizure in Handsworth Raid

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed After £140k Cannabis Seizure in Handsworth Raid

Birmingham Man Jailed After £140k Cannabis Seizure in Handsworth Raid

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

FOUND ON THE TRACK Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

UK News
Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

UK News
Father and Daughter Unite in Lifesaving Roles at Hastings RNLI

LIFEBOAT LEGACY Father and Daughter Unite in Lifesaving Roles at Hastings RNLI

UK News
Father and Daughter Unite in Lifesaving Roles at Hastings RNLI

Father and Daughter Unite in Lifesaving Roles at Hastings RNLI

UK News
Former West Sussex Assistant Headteacher Admits Sexual Communication Offence

ASSISTANT HEAD Former West Sussex Assistant Headteacher Admits Sexual Communication Offence

UK News
Former West Sussex Assistant Headteacher Admits Sexual Communication Offence

Former West Sussex Assistant Headteacher Admits Sexual Communication Offence

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

CCTV RELEASED Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

UK News
Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

POLICE PROBE Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

UK News
Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

FIRE PROBE Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

UK News
Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

UK News
Watch Live