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LIFEBOAT TRIUMPH Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

Newhaven RNLI has celebrated the promotion of volunteer Katherine Nash to helm of its inshore lifeboat after passing a rigorous final assessment on 12 May. This achievement marks the highest command level within the station’s search and rescue team, highlighting her rapid progress since joining the service in 2022 without prior boating experience.

Speedy Lifesaver Progress

Katherine Nash began training with the Newhaven crew after the launch of the new D Class inshore lifeboat D-890 Bill Hall. She became a formal crew member in May 2023 and quickly qualified as a casualty carer in 2024, then as a navigator in early 2025, culminating in her helm assessment that tests leadership, decision-making, and operational control under pressure.

Team Effort Highlighted

“This is a team achievement. I could not have done it without the rest of the crew,” Katherine said, crediting the support of helms, coxswains, trainees, and neighbouring stations at Eastbourne and Shoreham for her success.

Commending Dedication

Training coordinator Nick Gentry praised Katherine’s commitment, noting how much effort she invested to meet the high standards. He also emphasised her continuous recognition of the support from fellow volunteers throughout her training journey.

Investment In Volunteers

The RNLI emphasised the cost of training volunteer lifesavers, revealing that while basic crew member training costs around £1,360, progressing to senior positions like helm requires a significantly larger investment. This underlines the value placed on developing skilled leaders essential for the station’s lifesaving operations.

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