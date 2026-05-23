Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FLASHER PROBE Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested following reports of indecent exposure in Tunbridge Wells on Thursday, 30 April 2026. The incident occurred around 6:40pm on High Brooms Road near Gordon Road, where the suspect is alleged to have committed an indecent act before leaving the scene.

Immediate Police Action

The following day, on Friday 1 May, a 69-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He has since been released on bail while police conduct further enquiries.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Witness testimonies could assist in the ongoing investigation and ensure community safety.

How To Contact Police

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

FOUND ON THE TRACK Appeal After Paul Mason Found Dead on Balcombe Railway

UK News
Father and Daughter Unite in Lifesaving Roles at Hastings RNLI

LIFEBOAT LEGACY Father and Daughter Unite in Lifesaving Roles at Hastings RNLI

UK News
Former West Sussex Assistant Headteacher Admits Sexual Communication Offence

ASSISTANT HEAD Former West Sussex Assistant Headteacher Admits Sexual Communication Offence

UK News
Passenger Attempts Door Opening Mid-Flight on New Jersey to Guatemala Flight

FLIGHT EMERGENCY Passenger Attempts Door Opening Mid-Flight on New Jersey to Guatemala Flight

UK News
Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

JUSTICE OUTRAGE Jayden Parkinson Stepfather Fined Over Online Threats To Killer’s Family

UK News
Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder After Stafford Castle Golf Course Stabbing

UK News
BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

IS THIS ENOUGH BBC iPlayer Documentary Uncovers Rise in Train Sexual Assault Reports

UK News
Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

FIRE ALERT Car Fire on Station Road Swanley Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Partial Closure Causes Traffic Chaos Amid Repairs

DO NOT TRAVEL Sheppey Crossing Partial Closure Causes Traffic Chaos Amid Repairs

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed After £140k Cannabis Seizure in Handsworth Raid

DRUGS BUST Birmingham Man Jailed After £140k Cannabis Seizure in Handsworth Raid

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

CCTV RELEASED Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

UK News
Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

Plymouth Police Appeal Over Serious Assault on Royal Parade

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

POLICE PROBE Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

Police Appeal After Serious Injury Collision on M62 Eastbound Near Rishworth Moor

UK News
Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

FIRE PROBE Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

UK News
Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

Massive Flat Fire in Thornton Heath Tackled by 70 Firefighters

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman Punched and Raped in Somerset Police Appeal After Attack

PUNCHED AND RAPED Woman Punched and Raped in Somerset Police Appeal After Attack

UK News
Woman Punched and Raped in Somerset Police Appeal After Attack

Woman Punched and Raped in Somerset Police Appeal After Attack

UK News
Dover Faces 4-Hour Delays as UK Braces for Bank Holiday Heatwave

TRAVEL CHAOS Dover Faces 4-Hour Delays as UK Braces for Bank Holiday Heatwave

UK News
Dover Faces 4-Hour Delays as UK Braces for Bank Holiday Heatwave

Dover Faces 4-Hour Delays as UK Braces for Bank Holiday Heatwave

UK News
Two Pedestrians Injured in Swindon Dorcan Way Van Collision

DASHCAM APPEAL Two Pedestrians Injured in Swindon Dorcan Way Van Collision

UK News
Two Pedestrians Injured in Swindon Dorcan Way Van Collision

Two Pedestrians Injured in Swindon Dorcan Way Van Collision

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

LIFEBOAT TRIUMPH Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

UK News
Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Katherine Nash Earns Helm Role After Tough Training

UK News
Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Arrested and Detained in Dubai Prison

POLICE ARREST Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Arrested and Detained in Dubai Prison

UK News
Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Arrested and Detained in Dubai Prison

Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Arrested and Detained in Dubai Prison

UK News
Thanet Police Enforce Dispersal Orders to Tackle Antisocial Behaviour

POLICE CRACKDOWN Thanet Police Enforce Dispersal Orders to Tackle Antisocial Behaviour

UK News
Thanet Police Enforce Dispersal Orders to Tackle Antisocial Behaviour

Thanet Police Enforce Dispersal Orders to Tackle Antisocial Behaviour

UK News
Watch Live