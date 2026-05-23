Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested following reports of indecent exposure in Tunbridge Wells on Thursday, 30 April 2026. The incident occurred around 6:40pm on High Brooms Road near Gordon Road, where the suspect is alleged to have committed an indecent act before leaving the scene.

Immediate Police Action

The following day, on Friday 1 May, a 69-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He has since been released on bail while police conduct further enquiries.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Witness testimonies could assist in the ongoing investigation and ensure community safety.

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