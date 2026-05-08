Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

Three men, Oliver Hughes, Suqlain Hussain, and Graham Mcilhagga, have been sentenced to a combined 20 years in prison following a major drugs and firearms bust in Sheffield by South Yorkshire Police. The convictions stem from a covert operation in October last year that uncovered the supply of Class A drugs and illegal weapons across the city.

Intelligence-led Sting

South Yorkshire Police conducted a targeted, intelligence-driven operation that led to the search of two vehicles and a property connected to the suspects. Officers discovered high-value quantities of heroin and cocaine being trafficked in the area.

Massive Drugs Haul

The operation resulted in the seizure of heroin valued at approximately £1.13 million and cocaine worth £154,000. Police also found machinery used for vacuum packing and moulding drugs, indicating a sophisticated distribution setup.

Firearm Recovery

In one of the vehicles under investigation, officers recovered three firearms, including a black rifle and a converted black pistol, along with ammunition magazines, raising serious concerns about the threat posed to public safety.

Sentencing Outcome

On 8 May, Hughes, Hussain, and Mcilhagga were handed lengthy prison terms reflecting the severity of their offences, marking a significant success for South Yorkshire Police’s ongoing crackdown on organised drug crime.