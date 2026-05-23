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PUNCHED AND RAPED Woman Punched and Raped in Somerset Police Appeal After Attack

Woman Punched and Raped in Somerset Police Appeal After Attack

A woman was punched and raped in the early hours of 22 May in Somerset, prompting a police investigation. The incident took place around 2.20am in the North Street area of Wellington and was reported to local authorities who are actively seeking information from the public.

Suspect Description Released

Police describe the attacker as a slim male, aged approximately 35 to 40 years old, possibly of mixed heritage. He has black hair and a tattoo on his arm. At the time of the attack, he was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt with black writing.

Vehicle Linked To Crime

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to come forward. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Golf, according to police inquiries.

Public Appeal For Information

Anyone who may have seen the attacker or has any details about the incident is asked to contact the police on 101. Reference number 5226140164 should be quoted to assist with the investigation.

Community Safety Concerns

This attack has raised concerns over public safety in Wellington. Local police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.

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