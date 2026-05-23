Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Arrested and Detained in Dubai Prison

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews, reported missing after vanishing 11 days ago in Dubai, has been arrested and is currently held in a Dubai prison, his father Peter Andrews has confirmed. The Dubai police have issued several arrest warrants against the 42-year-old businessman, primarily linked to fraud, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and detention.

Vanishing Act In Dubai

Andrews disappeared after sending Katie Price a video showing him hooded and with his hands tied, claiming he had been ‘bundled into a van’ while attempting to travel from Dubai to london/">London. His messages suggested he was kidnapped, sparking concern for his safety.

Arrest Confirmed By Family

Peter Andrews, one of the few relatives supporting Lee in Dubai, stated to UKNIP that Lee is safe but under arrest. “He’s not been kidnapped but detained. I don’t know the charges yet,” he said. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact location of his detention.

Dubai Police Speak Out

Dubai Police confirmed Lee Andrews is subject to multiple arrest warrants, mainly related to fraud. Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al Avadhi told UKNIP: “There are many cases against him,” confirming law enforcement’s active pursuit.

Ex-wifes Warning

Andrews’ ex-wife, who wished to remain anonymous, described him as a manipulative individual with around 20 warrants pending. She accused him of abuse and theft, stating: “He stole my engagement ring – the same one now worn by Katie Price.” She detailed how Andrews evaded authorities by hiding from Dubai’s surveillance cameras.

Unanswered Questions Remain

Despite Andrews’ arrest, the exact cause, charges, and conditions of his imprisonment remain unclear. The British Foreign Office was alerted but reportedly found no immediate trace of him prior to the confirmation of arrest. Meanwhile, Andrews’ unusual social media activity, including following another woman in Dubai while detained, adds another layer of mystery to the case.