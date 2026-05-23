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LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

  A serious accident has led to the closure of Brasted Road near the junction with Sundridge and New Road, causing significant disruption to traffic this evening. Locals and members of the community have reported the incident, with emergency services attending the scene.

Road Closure Impact

Brasted Road remains closed for the foreseeable future due to the accident, with nearby routes, including Chart Lane, experiencing heavy congestion comparable to the M25 during rush hour. Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes and expect delays.

Community Reactions

Members of local Facebook groups have expressed concern for those involved. Penny Ellis commented, “There’s been a very bad accident,” while others like Denise Greenhouse and Karen Shipwright hoped everyone involved is safe, sharing their support and concern online.

Location Confirmation

The closure is confirmed at the junction of Brasted Road and Sundridge’s main route, New Road. This spot is a critical crossroads in the local area, and the incident has caused notable disruption to daily commuters.

Emergency Response

Emergency crews are on scene managing the situation. While details about casualties or the exact cause have not been released, the road is expected to stay closed through the night as investigations and clearance continue.

Traffic Advice

Drivers are advised to avoid Brasted Road and the surrounding Sundridge area where possible, planning longer journey times and considering alternate routes to ease conditions and allow emergency services to operate safely.

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