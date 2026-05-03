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TRAIN PERV BTP Seeks Man Over Masturbation on West Sussex Train

BTP Seeks Man Over Masturbation on West Sussex Train

  British Transport Police (BTP) have issued an appeal after a man was reported masturbating on a train travelling between London Victoria and Horsham in West Sussex on the evening of Wednesday 1 April. A woman and her young daughter were on board when the incident occurred, prompting police to seek witnesses to assist their investigation.

Appeal For Witnesses

BTP has released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. Officers believe he may hold valuable information that could aid their enquiries.

Incident On Passenger Train

The woman observed the man while visiting the train toilet. He appeared to be asleep but was seen with his hand down his trousers, apparently masturbating. The presence of a young child on the train has highlighted concerns about public safety and decency.

How To Contact the Police

Anyone who recognises the man in the released image is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 758 of 1 April. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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