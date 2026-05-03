Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

A 15-year-old boy from North London has been charged after two teenagers suffered knife wounds to the face during an alleged brawl involving around 30 youths in Southend High Street on Friday 1 May, Essex Police said. The teen faces assault and drug possession charges and is due in Basildon Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.

Multiple Arrests Made

Alongside the 15-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl from Southend was arrested the following day on suspicion of assault and violent disorder. She has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police Enforce Dispersal Measures

To tackle ongoing concerns, a dispersal order is active covering Southend High Street, Queensway to Hamlet Court Road, and the seafront until Sunday evening. This is supported by a Section 60 order permitting stop-and-search powers for weapons without suspicion in the area until 20:45 BST.

Heightened Police Presence

Essex Police have confirmed that live facial recognition cameras were deployed in Southend on Sunday 3 May, and officers will continue patrolling the area over the Bank Holiday weekend to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

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