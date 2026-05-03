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EXPLOSION TRAGEDY Two Dead in Bristol House Explosion After Domestic Incident

Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

Police in Bristol are investigating after a fatal explosion at a house in Sterncourt Road early on May 3. The blast followed a “domestic-related incident,” leaving a man and a woman dead and three others, including a child, injured but in the hospital with minor injuries. Superintendent Matt Ebbs confirmed officers received a call just before 6.20am, and the explosion occurred shortly after at 6.30am.

Fatal Blast Confirmed

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene following reports of the explosion at the residential address. Despite quick medical aid, two people died at the property. The incident has been declared non-terror related by police.

All Injuries Minor Besides Fatalities

Alongside the two fatalities, a man, a woman and a child sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say none of the injuries appears life-threatening.

Separate Property Under Scrutiny

Officers are conducting enquiries at a second address in Speedwell, Bristol. This property is linked to the man who died in the blast as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities say no one else is being sought in connection to the incident.

Police Reassurance Amid Inquiry

Superintendent Ebbs emphasised that the police are not treating the explosion as terror-related and reassured the public that an extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

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