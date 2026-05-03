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FIRE ARREST Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

A 43-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a significant fire at a commercial garage on Desborough Road, High Wycombe, on Sunday 3 May 2026. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze, which severely damaged the garage and affected neighbouring businesses and homes.

Extensive Fire Damage

The fire destroyed the garage completely and spread to nearby properties, impacting seven households with fire and smoke damage. Residents were safely evacuated while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Emergency Response

Eleven firefighting appliances, including an aerial unit and operational support, attended the scene. A full road closure remains in place on Desborough and Lansdale Roads amid ongoing safety cordons.

Residents Fire

Detective Superintendent Andrew Alexander confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing. “Officers acted swiftly to detain a suspect, who remains in custody as enquiries continue,” he said.

Community Support Efforts

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Buckinghamshire Council are providing support for those displaced, including rest centres and rehousing assistance. The fire investigation team is collaborating closely with Thames Valley Police to determine the cause.

Police Appeal For Information

Authorities urge anyone with information or footage to contact Thames Valley Police quoting reference 43260216973, or call 101. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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